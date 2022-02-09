SUMMERVILLE – A 34-year-old Summerville man suffered fatal injuries following a reported standoff with police on Feb. 8 in Summerville.
Corey Rominski was reportedly killed in a shootout with troopers at approximately 10 p.m. at his home along Lenwood Road.
According to reports, police were dispatched to the 500 Block of Lenwood Road for a welfare check on Rominski, who had barricaded himself in his home after telling a friend earlier that day that he was depressed and in possession of a shotgun.
Clarion State Police troopers established a perimeter around the home as Rominski allegedly fired “several rounds” from the shotgun. As a result, the state police Special Emergency Response Team was activated. They also responded to the scene and surrounded the home.
Police said negotiators attempted to contact Rominski with negative results.
Rominski then came out from around the back of the house firing numerous rounds from an assault-style rifle at police, reports state. Troopers returned fire, ultimately striking Rominski. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Police said there is no threat or concern for public safety at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
The state police Major Case Team, Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh and Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker also responded to the scene.
No further information will be provided until the investigation is complete.