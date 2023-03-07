DuBOIS — The first DuBois SuperCon and Swap Meet was a success for event planner Christion Iraca, whose goal was to create a free event for those with interests such as superheroes, comic books, gaming, anime and more.
“I’m ecstatic, it’s been beyond my expectations, and in talking to the vendors, they had their expectations and it’s been beyond all of our expectations,” Iraca said.
He said arranging the science fiction event was a “leap of faith” that was fulfilled. There’s a lot of people in the area with similar interests to those represented at the con, and while Iraca said many people know one another, there’s also many who don’t know each other. He said the event was “about building the community around here, geeks, nerds, Star Wars people, vendors, all that.”
“These kind of people, this interest, they want to get together, they want to share this interest. We all go to work all week, it’s not like you get to talk about this stuff all the time, so you look for those kindred spirits,” Iraca said.
Several people came to the first-time con at DuBois Alliance Church dressed in full cosplay of several “Star Wars” characters. Iraca said he received many questions about cosplaying while promoting the event, and found it “very cool” to see the costumes.
“You’ve got to respect cosplayers, how much work and affection they put into what they do. They deserve a place to show their stuff, and why not here?” Iraca said.
Some of those dressed up were Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass, local Fred Terwilliger, and out-of-towners April Hall and Cait Rickard. They said there are events all over the western part of the state where “Troops” gather for costuming events.
“We have several members here, we have the 501st Legion, which is a worldwide Star Wars costuming group, which is all the bad guys, we have the Rebel Legion which is a worldwide costuming group that has all the good guys. We have the Saber Guild which is both good guys and bad guys but they all carry lightsabers,” Terwilliger said.
Within the 501st Legion, the Western Pennsylvania group is called the “Starkiller Garrison” and the Rebel Legion’s Western Pennsylvania group is called “Ghost Base.”
Rickard said she has met other members of 501st Legion from Brazil and Japan at other events. Hall is currently part of a group trying to establish a new Saber Guild Temple out of the Pittsburgh area as well. This group showed how far the fandom and friendships reach from events like the SuperCon.
Not only was the event free to the public, but Iraca donated the vendor fees to The Salvation Army. He wanted the event to be free to enter so the public had that much more money to spend on the vendors’ stalls. He also liked that the vendors are helping to give back to The Salvation Army, and that his church offered the space for the event.
Iraca estimated the event raised about $400 for The Salvation Army before factoring in proceeds from T-shirts sold at the event. The Salvation Army provided hotdogs, which were also offered to the public for free.
Iraca already received interest in a second event being held, and while he said he wants to reflect on how the first event went, he is already considering a second con.