Susan Jane Mortimer, 69, of Rimersburg, passed away at her home early Friday morning, June 30, 2023, following a period of declining health.
Born September 1, 1953 in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Charles Kaetzel and Phyllis (Kadel) Kaetzel of Port Jervis, N.Y.
Susan was a 1971 graduate of Union High School in Rimersburg and a graduate of Duff’s Business Institute with an associate degree in business.
She married C. Eugene Mortimer on March 30, 1974. At that time, she was employed by Bendix Home Systems in Clarion and Damon Industries in Bradys Bend.
After starting her family, she became co-owner of The Family Closet with her best friend, Cindy Henry Orvac.
Susan was then employed at Tom’s Riverside in Rimersburg for 27 years until her retirement.
She was a lifelong member of the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church PCUSA.
Survivors include her husband, Gene; their three children, son, Mark and his wife, Maggie, of Blairsville and their twin sons, Nick and Trent, son, Steve and his wife, Jodie, of Jeannette and their sons, Nash and Colt, and daughter, Megan and her husband, Nathan Hissem, of Latrobe and their children Isaac and Olivia.
Her children and grandchildren were the love of her life and many happy memories were made at the beach with her family.
Susan is also survived by her nieces, Jill Grenci and Jodie Lahovey; a nephew, Jeff Kaetzel; her mother-in-law, Bette Ann Mortimer; and her aunt, Sue Solida.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Pam Kaetzel; father-in-law, Clair Mortimer; and brother-in-law, Wally Mortimer.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church, located at 217 Main Street in Rimersburg. A memorial service will follow the time of visitation at 11 a.m., with lay minister Peggy Mortimer officiating.
Inurnment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery at a later date.
Susan and her family would like to express a special thanks to the friends who supported them in her final year: Deb Myers, Sharon Borovick, Roxie Randolph, Kathy Kline, Kathy Peters, Cindy Orvac, and especially her family and her loving husband, Gene.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Burns Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 329, Rimersburg, PA 16248, or to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 US 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.