DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.