Sylvia W. Rupp, 93, of New Bethlehem (Deanville), passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at her residence.
Born October 18, 1928 in Madison Township, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Cecile (Anthony) George.
She married Dalton J. Mann. He preceded her in death December 28, 1975.
Sylvia was known for her great pie baking and baked pies for the Korner Restaurant in Sligo.
Survivors include three children, Joseph Mann of Marienville, Kenneth Mann and his wife, Diana, of New Bethlehem and Melanie Hollobaugh of Semimole; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Stevens of South Bethlehem.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dalton, she was preceded in death by three sons, Rodney Mann, Bradley Mann and James Mann; and two brothers, Darl George and Orville George.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
