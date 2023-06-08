BROOKVILLE — The newest venture of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce got off to a busy start Monday when Taco Inc. rolled into place in front of the Town Square.
Each Monday (except next week during the Laurel Festival), a food truck will be located in front of the Town Square, offering a variety of foods.
Chamber director Jamie Popson said, “Our first Food Truck Monday was a huge success! I was very pleased to see the community support.”
She said she is “aware of the lengthy wait times and tossed around some ideas to be better prepared for this in the future. In this particular instance, it was a staffing issue and we are all feeling the struggle of finding enough employees. I appreciate everyone’s patience and support. While the line had an hour wait at times, there was still a line! Taco Inc. Food Truck did a phenomenal job. Without help, she began serving a lunch crowd at 11 a.m. and closed up around 8:30 p.m. She kept a positive attitude and the food was delicious, as always! A gentleman showed up with his guitar, it was a nice distraction while eating in the park.”
The next Food Truck Monday will be June 19, after the Laurel Festival. Popson said, “I am excited to announce that Honkie’s Food Trailer will be joining us with steak and cheese sandwiches, subs, wraps, burgers, fresh cut fries, Honkie Fries, and so much more!”
She said the idea for the food truck came about because “many of our restaurants are closed on Mondays to give their servers and kitchen staff a well-deserved break after the busy weekend shifts. Food trucks are trending and this is a great opportunity to bring new flavors to the town.”
Honkie’s Food Truck will be followed by Big Papa’s Hot Dogs and More on June 26.
A different food truck will be featured each Monday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on the schedule, visit Facebook or BrookvilleChamber.com.