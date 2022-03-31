RIMERSBURG – New life and extra innings have been breathed into the old elementary school building in Rimersburg, which is in the final stages of its transformation into the new Diamond Garden Apartments at the Ball Field.
“We’ve redone everything,” Chad Shirey said during a tour of the building on Tuesday, pointing to new floors, new ceilings and just about everything new in between.
Shirey and his brother-in-law, Matt George, purchased the closed school from the Union School District as M&C Real Estate, with the sale being finalized in late January 2021.
Since that time, Shirey said an auction was held last May to clear out everything that the school district left behind, and work on the building started in July.
The large scale project, accomplished during a time of pandemic and supply shortages, is nearing its completion, with leasing now underway for the 22 apartments that are unrecognizable from the classrooms that once lined the building’s halls.
Shirey said that the building offers 18 two-bedroom apartments, and four one-bedroom apartments. While most of the apartments are a well designed 1,000 to 1,100 square feet, two of the apartments at the one end of the building offer even more space.
Other areas of the building have been converted into storage spaces.
“If you rent an apartment, you also have your own private storage unit too,” Shirey explained.
He also touted the security in the building, noting that cameras have been placed in the common areas throughout the building, as well as outside. An electronic key fob system will be used as another layer of security.
“It’s a very secure building,” he said.
Each apartment has been outfitted with high efficiency heating and cooling systems, LED lighting, granite countertops and new appliances including refrigerators, dish washers, stoves, microwaves and washer/dryer combos for laundry.
“Everything is brand new,” he said, adding that utility bills should be inexpensive for tenants with the new insulation that has been added.
Shirey also noted that each apartment has its own outside patio area, with privacy screening for separation. Fencing will likely be coming to separate the private patio area from the areas used by the ball fields.
Those leasing apartments will also have access to the former school’s gymnasium, which will be a fitness center and recreation area, Shirey said. There will be various fitness equipment available such as treadmills, along with a ping pong table and other amenities.
Leasing is taking place through Burford and Henry Real Estate. And although some work still needs to be completed, Shirey said he hoped that apartments would be ready to move in during May.
“We encourage people to inquire now,” about leases, he said, noting an application process through the real estate company.
Although originally planned as an apartment complex for residents age 55 and older, Shirey said the apartments are for anyone, noting the 10 acres of ground residents have outside to enjoy, that also include the playground and basketball and tennis courts.
Work on the building has been performed by Apel Electric, Luton’s Plumbing and Heating, and CCS Renovations.
As for parking, Shirey said that the paved parking area at the front of the school will be reserved for building tenants, and that the long-term plan is to develop the lot off Purity Avenue into more parking for the ball fields.
And despite the rumors in the community, Shirey said the ball fields and playground areas will remain open to the public.
“We are not shutting down the ball fields,” he said. “Our intentions are not to block out the public.”
In fact, he said he wants to encourage more use of the fields, and for greater cooperation with the borough and the local Little League association.
“We want people to use them, but just don’t trash them,” he said.
Those interested in leasing an apartment, can contact Burford and Henry Real Estate Services at (814) 227-7355.