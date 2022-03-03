BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District’s Drama Club is preparing for a fun and exciting event entitled The Brookville Raider Showcase to be held March 17 and 18 in the Brookville High School auditorium. This event will be a combination of a talent show and school fair that features students’ academic and club creations.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. to provide the community with an opportunity to see all of the creative activities students have been working on this year in their classes and clubs. The talent show portion of the evening will start at 7 p.m.
The cost of admission is $4 for adults and $2 for students K-12. Any child younger than kindergarten age will be admitted for free. Proceeds will benefit The Raider Foundation and the Brookville High School Drama Club.