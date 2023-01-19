BROOKVILLE — The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) tax preparation sign up has begun for Jefferson County residents.
Sign up forms will be available at Brockway Depot Senior Center, Heritage House Senior Center, and Reynoldsville Foundry Senior Center, or call Community Action. To make an appointment by phone, call 814-226-4785 extension 107, leave your name and phone number and you will be contacted for an appointment. Appointments will start on February 6.
There are no age restrictions but there is an income restriction ($60,000). The person calling to schedule your appointment will review details.