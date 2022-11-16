NEW BETHLEHEM – Property tax levels are set to rise in the new year as New Bethlehem Borough looks to balance its 2023 budget and establish a new support tax for the local ambulance service.
At their meeting Tuesday night, members of New Bethlehem Borough Council unanimously approved preliminary adoption of a 2023 budget that shows a total tax increase of 1.5 mills.
The budget also calls for raising the tax collected from businesses that have “mechanical amusement devices” such as skill games, juke boxes, pool tables and other games.
“That essentially saves our taxpayers,” council president Lisa Kerle said of the amusement device tax, which will rise from $120 to $240 per device in the new year. The budget shows around 40 devices reported at businesses in the borough.
In an effort to address the growing emergency medical services (EMS) crisis in the county, the council also appears poised to implement a new half-mill EMS tax.
Kerle said the decision came after the council met with local EMS providers and others at a recent work session. She said the 0.5-mill tax is the most the borough can approve without placing it on the ballot for a voter referendum.
While the new tax will add a half-mill of taxes, the council approved a reduction in the street light tax from 3 mills to 2.5 mills.
The general borough taxes have been tapped to rise from 20.999 mills to 22.5 mills, with the overall tax rate increasing from 25.124 mills to 26.63 mills.
After approving the budget and tax rates for advertisement, Kerle thanked those involved with the lengthy budget process.
“It’s tedious,” she said, noting that work began in September and encompassed at least six meetings. “We really did start early this year.”
Kerle also noted that another saving grace for the borough’s accounts is the fact that the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department will not be raising the rates charged to each member municipality in the new year.
Officials said that a grant that the new regional department received helped make it possible to maintain the current rates. They noted the department has applied for an additional grant for next year.
Overall, the borough’s general fund budget projects revenues of $430,806 and expenses of $428,783.
The borough’s solid waste account estimates total income of $93,108 in the new year, with expenses in the same amount.
The liquid fuels account anticipates revenues and expenses to balance out at $36,516, while the street lighting budget shows revenues of $25,932 and expenses of $21,900.
The council intends to formally adopt the budget at its December meeting.
Other Business
• Officials noted that of eight applicants who applied for the regional police department’s offer to pay for police academy training in return for a two-year guarantee to work for the department upon graduation, three didn’t take the borough’s required testing, five took the tests and one passed.
They said that the lone applicant who passed the testing would likely start the academy in early January, with projected completion in June.
Council members questioned if the borough’s physical fitness requirements were too rigorous; however, Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said that the requirements were in line with what the state will require for the new officers to be certified.
“The state hasn’t loosened the regulations on our standards yet,” he said.
Officials said they were hopeful to re-advertise the program early in the new year so that another candidate could possibly attend the academy next summer.
Councilman Blane Gold said that with the standards posted on the borough’s website, applicants can prepare ahead to time.
“We also want police officers that are going to put forth the effort to pass that test,” he said.
• The council set the new driveway permit fee at $100.
• Members reviewed two proposals to replace the faulty public address speaker system along Broad Street, that is used during parades and at Christmastime. Officials said they received a proposal from Beamer Enterprises for $3,500, and one from Hopper Corp. for $4,841. After attempting to compare the two proposals, members opted to table the decision, noting they still needed to figure out how the borough would pay for the upgrades.
• The council adjourned into an executive session to discuss the possible sale of the police station along Broad Street to the new regional police department.