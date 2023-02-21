Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 3 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. A light glaze of ice is likely, especially over the higher elevations. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a half inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 3 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads and sidewalks could be slippery. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&