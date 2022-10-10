Teresa L. “Terri” Miller, 69, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She lived courageously and graciously with cancer for 18 months.
Born March 8, 1953 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Hilton and Janet (Buzard) Reed.
She married Gregory A. Miller on December 4, 1998. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2022.
Terri attended the Alpha Assembly of God in Clarion and was very active in her church.
She worked as a dispatcher for several mobile home companies including Stratton Homes, SMI and Barrett Homes.
Survivors include two children, Corrie Seigworth of New Bethlehem and Scott Seigworth and his wife, Jill, of Bellefonte; four grandchildren, Ava, Cora, Kaleb and Jenna; and a brother, Tim Reed and his wife, Penni Renwick, of Limestone.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother and his wife, Tracy and Brenda Reed.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, October 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Denny Frketich officiating.
Interment will be at the Shannondale Union Cemetery.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
