Teresa R. Reddinger, 77, of Distant, stepped into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday morning, September 15, 2021, at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois.
Born April 1, 1944 in Deanville, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Miles William Hetrick and O. Jean Shindledecker Hetrick Bish.
She graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1962.
She married Dennis P. Reddinger on April 26, 1963.
Teresa was the secretary for Reddinger Coal Company and later for H.E. Fox, Inc. of Distant.
She was a member of the Distant Baptist Church and previously played piano at the Deanville and Springside Baptist churches.
Teresa loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren, and enjoyed attending their sporting events and extracurricular activities.
Survivors include her husband, Denny, and their children, Sherri Lynn McGinnis and husband, Rod, and Terry R. Reddinger and wife, Keli, all of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Justin (Giulia) McGinnis, Nicole (Ryan) Nelson, Erica McGinnis, Andrew (Brooke) Reddinger and Emma Reddinger; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Nelson and Hudson Reddinger; siblings, William (Sandy) Hetrick of New Bethlehem, Sally (Buck) Fitzsimmons of Ringgold and Cathy (Gary) Truitt of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Ben Hunsberger; a sister, Toni Hetrick; and stepfather, Homer Bish.
Private family services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. David Westover, pastor of the Distant Baptist Church, officiating.
Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.