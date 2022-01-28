Terrance F. “Terry” Thomas, 78, of Fairmount City, passed away Tuesday evening, January 25, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Born February 15, 1943 in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late, Melvin Fay and Loretta June (Kerr) Thomas.
Terry proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He drove truck for various companies including J.M. Leasing, Zacherl’s and Motion Control.
Mr. Thomas was a member of the Hawthorn Lions Club, Kittanning East Brady Lodge No. 244 F&AM, Coudersport Consistory and Walter W. Craig Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion.
He was an avid drag racing fan and a history buff, especially the history of World War II.
Mr. Thomas attended the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem.
Survivors include his son, Jeff Thomas (Michelle) of Shippenville; four grandchildren, Tyler, David, Elizabeth and Alexandria; a sister, Lisa Truitt of Fairmount City; three brothers, David Thomas (Dianna) of Hawthorn, Gary Thomas (Marcy) of Windber, Keith Thomas (Sandy) of Mayport; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Thomas.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. John Phillips officiating.
Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.
Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s name to, The Seeing Eye, P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.