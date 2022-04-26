Terry “Ted” Eugene McGarrity, 66, of Tionesta, and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022 at Clarion Hospital, surrounded by his family, following an extended illness
Born August 31, 1955, in Kittanning, he was the son of Dale E. “Butch” and W. Lorraine (Shumaker) McGarrity.
He married Karen L. (Pitts) on December 27, 1980.
Mr. McGarrity worked in several businesses before receiving his calling into ministry. He started as an Associate Pastor for the Oakland Church of God in Distant. From there he went on to pastor at the Akron Church of God in Akron, Ind., then to the Morganton First Church of God in Morganton, N.C. and finally to the Tionesta Church of God in Tionesta.
He enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing softball, volleyball and golf.
Mr. McGarrity was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Karen L. McGarrity of Tionesta; two sons, Matthew Terry McGarrity of Tionesta and Joshua Ted McGarrity of Hickory, N.C.; two grandchildren, Weston Joshua McGarrity and Keyleigh Ann McGarrity; his mother, W. Lorraine McGarrity; a brother, Richard McGarrity; a sister, Cindy Kline and her husband, Dave, all of Oak Ridge; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale E. McGarrity.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church, with pastor Rebecca New-Edson and the Rev. Jimmy Swogger co-officiating.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.