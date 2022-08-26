ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders football team enters the 2022 season with a familiar face at head coach. Longtime coach Tony Gerg returns to lead the squad after spending the 2021 season as an assistant.
This year, the team expects to see roughly 20 kids and a half-dozen seniors taking the field one year removed from a 3-5 record. One of those seniors that looks to contribute quite a bit this season is Joe Tettis.
Tettis — who plays tight end and linebacker — said he got into the sport about five years ago and he’s enjoyed every minute of it thus far.
“My family played football and it just sounded like a sport that I would love playing,” Tettis said.
Historically, the Crusaders have been a run-first offense. That likely won’t be changing this season with last year’s leading rusher in Noah Cherry and second leading rusher Ben Reynolds being back. However, even with a run-first offense, Tettis led the team far and away as the team’s best receiving option.
Tettis hauled in 22 receptions for 332 yards last season, averaging 15.1 yards per catch while notching four touchdowns. Coach Gerg said he expects big things from him this year, especially at tight end and as a leader off the field.
“Joe is a soft spoken young man, but he has always led by his work ethic on and off the field,” Gerg said. “When he was a freshmen, I would see Leo Gregory taking him under his wing as a TE. Now I see him doing the same for his teammates. As he has done in the past, I expect him to be one of the best players on the field and play to the whistle.”
Tettis said one of the things he looks forward to the most for his senior campaign will be waging battles against opponents under the Friday night lights. However, any time he’ll set foot on a field with his teammates will be a memorable one.
“(I’ll enjoy) going on to the battlefield with my friends,” Tettis said. “I enjoy the practice times with my friends.”
So what would be the goals for Tettis in his final campaign? The first couple are quite obvious.
“I want to go out with my buddies and get a winning record,” Tettis said.
In his three years prior, Tettis’ freshman season saw the Crusaders play .500 ball at 5-5. His 2020 season — shortened by COVID-19 — saw ECC finish with a 4-2 record, his only winning season to this point.
Last year saw the Crusaders start out with promise under rookie head coach Nick Werner as they started the year out at 2-0. But, injuries plagued them from there as they finished 3-5.
Tettis said he’d like to make sure to help out the underclassmen as much as he can in order to repay the favor he once was given by his former and elder teammates.
“I would love to go out there and improve myself and my younger teammates,” Tettis said.
Outside of football, Tettis prides himself in being an outdoorsman.
“I take part in hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking and shooting,” Tettis said.
In other Crusader athletics, Tettis also plays baseball — as he made the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Baseball All-Stars Second Team as a pitcher by going 5-4 with an ERA of 2.75. He also led the Tri-County Area with 69 strikeouts in 40.2 innings pitched. Tettis also hit .340 at the plate.
After graduating from ECC in the spring, Tettis said he plans on attending college and someday being accepted into the state police.