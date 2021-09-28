The Redbank Valley Historical Society wishes to thank everyone who helped to make the second Redbank Valley Quilt Show, “Voices in Fabric,” a great success!
We wish to thank the following people who donated quilts for the raffle: Carol Kennemuth, “Log Cabin;” Eileen Reid, “Scrappy Blue Nines;” and Carol Huffman Staley, the wallhanging, “Honey Time.”
Thanks to the following who donated gifts for the Chinese Auction: Sharon Borovich, Kristen Hindman, B&B Laser Design, Redbank Chevrolet, Peggy Mortimer, LeeAnn Ishman, Joyce Foster, Angel Dreams, Dorothy Minich, Cotton Creations and Heirloom Quilting.
Winners of the raffle were Thelma Hicks, Mona Altland and Brenda Shick. Viewers Choice was shared by Carol Kennemuth for “The Dear Jane Quilt,” Sharon Borovich for “Farm Sweet Farm,” and Susan Cumpston’s quilt “Baltimore Variations.”
Thanks to everyone who allowed us to display their beautiful handiwork. It was a spectacular show!
CINDY MORGAN
President
Redbank Valley
Historical Society Inc.