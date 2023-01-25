PITTSBURGH — Quick question: How many defensemen — meaning defensemen you have ever seen — score the kind of goal Kris Letang scored late in the first period Tuesday?
How many sprint down the left boards, puck in tow, spin away from a defender behind the net like a little centerman, deliver a perfect backhand feed up the right boards, sneak into the slot and deftly redirect a pass into the net the way Letang did?
Quick answer: not many.
Wow, what a return for Letang, who also scored the overtime winner and had four points in a much-needed 7-6 win over the Florida Panthers. From this vantage point, it was easily the most entertaining and emotional game of the season, given Letang’s seasonlong circumstances.
Mike Sullivan loved it for Letang but also called it a “high-event” game, and he did not mean that as a compliment. I, however, will take as many “high-event” games as I can get in the middle of a cold, dark winter. There are 82 of these things, you know. I don’t get the complaints, yet I’m hearing them today.
When did we all turn into coaches? Don’t we want 7-6 games? I get it. The Penguins need to tighten up defensively. This wasn’t ideal. Can’t win a Cup that way, etc. Just know that someday in the not-too-distant future, we will all be pining for high-event hockey games. I suggest you enjoy them.
Anyway, the main event was Letang. To say he’s been through a lot this season after signing a six-year contract in July would be a massive understatement. He had a horrendous start, then in late November scarily suffered another stroke. Not long after his return, his father, Claude Fouquet, passed away in Montreal.
If you didn’t already know how much Letang means to his teammates, you saw it when the entire club, instead of returning home from Arizona, made a beeline for Montreal to support Letang at the funeral.
“He’s a big part of this team and this city,” winger Danton Heinen told reporters Tuesday.
Letang, 35, has long been the heartbeat of these Penguins. They often go as he goes. His on-ice resume speaks for itself — and rather loudly:
—He ranks 25th all-time among defensemen in points per game (0.69). That is just behind the great Larry Robinson and ahead of the likes of Sergei Gonchar, the late Borje Salming, Rob Blake, John Carlson and, well, every other defensemen who ever laced up skates, except for 24 of them. Think about that the next time you want to complain about Letang taking an unnecessary chance.
—He will hopefully play his 1,000th game later this season (29 to go), a remarkable accomplishment given all his body has endured.
—With a franchise that has been blessed with numerous all-time offensive talents, Letang, a defenseman, ranks fifth in assists and points and sixth in game-winning goals, having scored his 30th on Tuesday.
—He still plays more than 40% of every game. After missing a month, he played 26:29 on Tuesday, second only to Jeff Petry by 24 seconds.
At the very top of Letang’s resume is that Cup-winning goal in San Jose — a play not unlike the first-period sequence Tuesday — and if the Penguins are going to get anywhere near another championship, they are going to need him at the top of his game. Fingers crossed, I believe his best hockey is in front of him this season. I think he’s poised for a big finish.
In some ways, it’s amazing the Penguins are where they are given that Letang has been out or not right for most of the season, goalie Tristan Jarry has missed chunks of games (and will miss more with his latest injury) and Petry has been out for much of the season. They’re in playoff position. They have games in hand on most of the competition. They usually finish strong under Sullivan.
I’d be curious to see this team at full strength for the playoffs, should that come to pass. In the meantime, how cool was it that Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Letang combined on that game-winner in an ‘80s-style shootout in Letang’s return to the lineup?
