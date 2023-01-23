PITTSBURGH — When the Pittsburgh Pirates wanted to hype the return of Andrew McCutchen, their creative team asked clubhouse and equipment manager Scott Bonnett if he had any leftover jerseys.
There would be no Catch-22 with Cutch’s 22.
Bonnett only had to open his own locker.
Hanging alongside an autographed Francisco Cervelli jersey from the MLB Little League Classic, a Penguins sweater and his beloved Cincinnati Bengals jersey for the team’s NHL- and NFL-themed road trips was McCutchen’s old home white No. 22.
Bonnett — known to everyone at PNC Park by his nickname, “Bones” — wanted to protect the legacy of the five-time All-Star and 2013 NL MVP who was the face of the franchise. With Bonnett serving as the gatekeeper, the number hadn’t re-entered roster circulation for the Pirates since McCutchen was traded to San Francisco in January 2018.
“Some guy would say, ‘How about 22?’ “ Bonnett said. “I would say that’s Andrew McCutchen’s number, and the conversation would pretty much end there.”
So it was poetic that the Pirates tweeted a video of Bonnett hanging the white No. 22 in an empty locker last week with the tease “Tomorrow,” foreshadowing McCutchen’s news conference the following day.
There was only one problem: It wasn’t in McCutchen’s old locker. Instead of his customary corner stall near the bathroom door, for visual purposes it was placed in a middle locker typically given to newcomers.
“I knew in my heart that was the first thing people were going to say,” Bonnett said, and he was right when former Pirates pitcher Jeff Locke quickly pointed out the discrepancy in the tweet’s replies.
When McCutchen officially signed a one-year, $5 million contract to return to the Pirates after a five-year hiatus, No. 22 was formally returned by team chairman Bob Nutting in the home clubhouse.
“As you know, nobody’s worn this since you’ve been gone,” Nutting told McCutchen. “And that’s very appropriate. Welcome back.”
After shaking hands with Nutting, president Travis Williams and general manager Ben Cherington, McCutchen shot a look at Bonnett with a big smile and hugged him. Bonnett watched McCutchen take the jersey and hang it up in his old locker stall: “This is where this jersey belongs.”
A case could be made that McCutchen’s number will be the next to be retired by the Pirates. He was the catalyst in leading a team that set a North American pro sports team record with 20 consecutive losing seasons to three consecutive playoff appearances, including the 2013 wild-card win over Cincinnati.
Chuck Tanner’s No. 7 is the only other number that hasn’t gone into circulation again, although Bonnett allowed third baseman David Freese to wear it during 2016 spring training before switching to No. 23.
It’s not uncommon for players to pay a hefty asking price, like a Rolex, in exchange for their favorite number. Yet even All-Star pitcher Chris Archer, after being acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, initially won hearts by deferring to McCutchen.
“I have a lot of respect for Andrew McCutchen,” Archer said. “His jersey is not retired yet. I think in the future it will be. I mean, he’s done a lot of great things for this city, on the field and off. He is what I aspire to be.”
Even so, Bonnett was shocked when McCutchen mentioned him by name during the news conference, thanking him for protecting his number for the Pirates.
“I’m sure Bones has had his dustups with some guys who may have come and (said), ‘I want to wear 22,’” McCutchen said. “I’ve got to thank those guys for preserving it and also respect the players who have come here for not necessarily requesting it. It speaks a lot for them. I appreciate them, and I appreciate anyone who played a part in it. It’s nice to be able to wear it and know nobody else wore it ever since I’ve put it on.”
In an ironic twist, Archer opted to wear No. 24, which once belonged to Barry Bonds and was the number McCutchen originally wanted. McCutchen shared a story Friday afternoon about how No. 22, which previously belonged to outfielder Xavier Nady, wasn’t even his first choice. McCutchen initially asked for No. 24 to honor his idol, Ken Griffey Jr., but it belonged to Pirates pitcher Tom Gorzelanny.
“I was like, ‘Gorzelanny’s probably not going to be here next year, (then) I’ll take it. I’ll wear 22 this year, rookie year, and I’ll wear 24 the following year,’” said McCutchen, whose viewpoint quickly changed with his immediate success. “As the season went on that year in 2009, I started to see people wear my jersey and I thought that was the coolest thing in the world. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to keep 22.’”
And Bonnett kept it out of circulation while McCutchen was gone, wearing No. 22 for the Giants and Philadelphia Phillies but switching to No. 26 for the New York Yankees in 2018 and No. 24 for the Milwaukee Brewers last year.
“Cutch was a guy that was significant to what happened here,” Bonnett said. “He was the face of our franchise, instrumental in what we did those three years. I always prayed that he’d come back.”