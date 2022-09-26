Last week’s burial of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II was one of those milestones in life. While technically she wasn’t Our queen, a lot of Americans kind of thought about her that way because she was on the throne longer than a lot of us have been alive.
I watched a bit of the two-week proceedings here and there. It’s not every day that you get to see something done on that scale. Sure, it costs a fortune, but sometimes you have to take money out of the equation.
Immersed and obsessed as we are with our national identity, we might miss the finer points of what British ceremonies have to tell us.
Holding a state funeral for a monarch is something of a big deal, mostly because it’s a demonstration of the peaceful transfer of power. The Brits have not always been as proper and well-behaved as we know them today.
Charles III is a fortunate man. His namesakes would have told him that “uneasy lies the head that wears a crown” is a real thing. Chuck the First lost both head and crown. His son, Charles II, used wretched excess to blot out a traumatic young adulthood spent on the run in Europe before regaining his father’s throne.
Before them were the highly dysfunctional Tudors. Henry VII made a power grab and killed his predecessor, Richard III, after some amazing chicanery on the part of his mother, Margaret. Henry VIII needs no introduction after marrying six wives and executing two of them.
The Tudors came out of the prolonged civil conflict we know as the Wars of the Roses, formerly known as the Cousins’ War in the UK. Suffice it to say that overthrowing kings and replacing them with your own candidates was a favorite pastime for a hundred years or so.
It all started out in 1399 when Henry IV seized the throne from his cousin, Richard II. Richard had a good start to his reign as a boy, but things got out of hand as he grew older. He became a type of medieval dictator and was overthrown after trying to seize all of Henry’s properties.
Richie was allegedly tossed into a dungeon and starved to death by Henry’s stepbrother. And then the fun really began.
Henry IV seldom had a moment’s peace after stealing the crown. He kept a close eye on his half-siblings who he suspected of having designs on the throne. His son, who later became Henry V, tried his darnedest to undercut his father for several years.
Henry V was a highly successful king who died too young. His wife, the daughter of an apparently schizophrenic French king, produced one son, Henry VI. He had inherited some of his grandpa’s mental instability and was dethroned after several years, reinstated for a year or so and then permanently replaced by his cousin, Edward IV.
Meanwhile, Henry V’s widow eloped with a Welsh squire working in her household, Owen Tudor. They had about six children, the eldest son marrying a young noblewoman who was kin to all the previous Henries and Richards. This girl gave birth to the aforementioned Henry VII, the founder of the Tudors.
The young girl, Margaret Beaufort, was the granddaughter of one of Henry IV’s dodgy half-siblings. Her only son, Henry VII, married the eldest daughter of Edward IV, a rival claimant to the throne from another branch of the family, and produced Henry VIII.
I think I’ll stop there. The whole thing was messy, sordid and confusing. Never mind, because they got it all sorted out eventually.
The story was common knowledge among the framers of the U.S. Constitution. It was recent history for a group of well-educated men. They wanted to make sure that this infant nation steered clear of the shoals of civil upheaval.
Civil unrest is all fun and games until somebody loses an eye or a head.
So much of our American legal system is based on British common law, a proven road map for finding the best way to live peacefully with our neighbors. The rights of succession don’t quite fall into this category, but they do resemble property rights.
Winston Churchill, half American himself, was fond of pointing out the U.S.’s peculiar way of solving problems. He said that we would try every wrong thing until we finally chose the right one.
Churchill must have had a momentary memory lapse there.
Watching our British cousins honor a late monarch as they did last week was a good reminder of how things are rightly done. Things can be messy behind the scenes, but the rule of law is precious.
