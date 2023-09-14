It’s September, and for the first time in 10 years, I wasn’t going to Baltimore Comic-Con.
But the con bug got the better of me.
Joy really encouraged me to make the drive. A good friend reminded me that the world wouldn’t end if I took a day to head to a con. Another good friend met me there and helped make the whole thing run smoothly. I got to see the city, eat at the same restaurants, and enjoy some good-old-fashioned nerd fun surrounded by likeminded people.
Part of my hesitancy was timing. Baltimore Comic-Con hit earlier this year. Normally, I have more time at school before the con starts, but an early September start date caught me off-guard. I think it caught a lot of people off-guard. Friday was not as well attended as it has been in the past, and even Saturday felt like a smaller crowd.
The other hesitation was time away from my family. Normally I leave Thursday and return Sunday. Joy reminded me that I don’t have to be all-or-nothing. A Friday-Saturday trip can still be fine. It forced me to prioritize. I only met a few creators – artists and writers – instead of a wide variety, but these were people I’ve wanted to talk to for years.
All-or-nothing thinking is something I have a problem with. If I can’t be 100% successful at something, I tend not to try. If I have a pattern I’m used to, I try not to deviate from it. The Thursday-Sunday thing made me feel like there was only one way to do Baltimore. Joy has been patiently trying to get me to see that change is okay. I can still do what I like to do, I just might not be able to do it as much.
I’m not sure why I am so resistant to modifying what I already know. In planning other things, I have become far more flexible. If it’s routine, I don’t do well altering it. I know that change is necessary and unavoidable – how often do I complain in this column about the changes that come with hitting middle age? Yet I can be pretty stuck in my ways when it comes to the way things have always been done. With a lot of resistance, I make changes. This was just one of those areas I didn’t have to change until now.
I don’t know if I can financially justify the Thursday-Sunday schedule anymore. I don’t know if I can physically justify it! It’s Sunday as I write this, and my back, hips, and feet don’t hurt nearly as much as they usually do. I’m already home. I still got to hang out with a good con buddy and meet some legendary comic creators, but Tim, Joy, and I watched a movie together last night instead of just having a good-night phone call.
I also didn’t spend my entire discretionary budget.
The pandemic made it easier to step back and rethink some of my patterns, but that quickly became The Year That Never Was, to borrow a phrase from “Doctor Who.” In the time since, which is only a couple of years, I find myself locking back into patterns. Any progress I made during that time is fading. It was easy to wax poetic about rethinking our lives when I didn’t have a choice, but as soon as “back to normal” became possible, I embraced it.
At the con, several people still wore masks. They didn’t seem sick. Still, the ticking clock of what we call “con crud” has started for me. Anywhere in the next 14 days, I could come down with something. I bet they don’t, or don’t get it as badly. That would have been an easy adjustment to make, especially when the guy in line in front of me started coughing like his lungs were trying to escape. My con satchel still had a mask from a couple of years ago – mint-in-package even! Even that satchel needs to be replaced. It’s getting frayed, and my shoulder increasingly resents the weight of my comics and supplies hanging from it. Fortunately, I only took a few books, so the ache I feel now is minor. Considering the way I hurt my shoulder mowing the lawn this year, I might want to rethink some things.
It was a good time at Baltimore Comic-Con, but it also made me consider how much is the bare minimum I need to consider it a successful con. It made me reconsider how much I get locked into patterns. I don’t know that I’ll have many lasting changes in other aspects of my life, but I might be changing up a little of my comic-con habits.
Not too much, though.
q q q