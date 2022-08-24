HYDE — There is a shortage at most schools across the country when it comes to people to help work athletic events and make sure things go off smoothly.
Clearfield athletic director Robert Geahart is one of the lucky ones. He has five people he can count on if he needs help.
Those — Mike and Marianne McCloskey, Ray Sorbera, Charity Taylor and Linda Wingate — have been staples at athletic events at the school for as many as 20 years.
The McCloskeys got involved almost 20 years ago. Marianne, a former teached at the school, has worked as a ticket taker and ticket seller for soccer, swimming and basketball. She's also worked crowd control and the scoreboard for soccer and volunteered with the band for 20 years.
Mike has been a staple at the scorer's table for basketball and soccer, working the scoreboard.
"We both have a great interest in all sports" said Marianne McCloskey, who taught in the district for 34 years. "We really enjoyed watching the student athletes grow and improve each year. Many of those athletes were former students of mine."
The McCloskeys like to travel since Marianne's retirement from teaching 10 years ago, but still find themselves on Gearhart's speed dial at the beginning of each new season.
Wingate has been working at the school for 29 years. She has taught sixth grade reading, seventh grade Language Arts and science, as well as eighth grade science.
She's been the yearbook advisor for 17 years and seven years ago started working for the athletic department.
Wingate sells tickets and operates the scoreboard.
She said the best thing about working with the athletic department is, "having the time to spend with the students outside of the classroom and watching them over the years. I also get to know the parents outside of the classroom."
Outside of her work with Gearhart and the athletic department she likes to spend time with her family and travel.
Taylor has also worn many, many hats with the athletic department, since she started in the Fall of 2004.
She first started running the timing clock for soccer. She has done scoring, security, ticket taking, ticket selling, track and field events. Basically, whatever Gearhart has asked her to do.
Taylor said she enjoys cheering the players on and getting to know the people that come to support the athletes.
"I love how the students want to give their all to play in Bison sports and band," she said. "That's why I always tell them good game. Win or lose they put their time in and give it their all."
Sorbera has also been a long-time volunteer and can be found sitting to McCloskey for most games.
Gearhart said the five are the first ones he turns to when he needs help.
"Well first I start with them, but I have been blessed and our school has been blessed with having so many other good people now and through the years who have always been willing to not only help out at events but to do a great job," he said. "I get so many compliments throughout District 6 and 9 about how well run our events are compared to many other places and it's because we have so many good people here in Clearfield. Not only at the school but in the community as a whole."
Gearhart said all five were already helping when he became the athletic director, but he is so grateful for their help.
"It is awesome," he said. "They're fantastic people who always have great stories or pictures to share and I couldn't possibly do my job without them. Not only are they great at what they do but they are also so incredibly reliable."