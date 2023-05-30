My Mother’s Day column from the second week in May was more timely than I knew. A week ago, Mom passed away at Jefferson Manor in Brookville. This is a tough week, so bear with me.
My brother, Glenn, was at her side at the time, same as he always was. Me, I was at home on stand-by status, same as I ever was. We all have a part to play.
It’s something that I sometimes mention in conversation with my grandsons. The eldest and youngest both serve in the National Guard. The middle boy suffered a badly broken arm in high school, the rods and screws holding it together making him ineligible.
I call him the Home Guard. He’s the one who checks the house and feeds the pets when my daughter and son-in-law are out of town. Folks rest easier when there’s a reliable person taking care of the domestic details.
I was thinking of this yesterday while listening to my emergency scanner. I’m more or less retired, but some habits will never go away. I like to know what’s going on.
More than 20 fire companies in the region were battling a large tire and brush fire just outside Rimersburg. It was one big stubborn mess on a holiday weekend.
Oh, and it was a very warm day, too. The guys and gals were out there trying to put out a nasty fire while wearing full turnout gear. Water for quenching flames and thirst was in short supply.
Any department that had a tanker brought it. Dollar General in Rimersburg dispatched cases and cases of bottled water for the firefighters.
Fox’s Pizza was closed for the holiday, but the owner and some trusty employees went in and baked a few dozen pies to feed the fire crews. Trudging up and down hills and muscling fire apparatus into position burns up a lot of calories.
Once again, the Clarion County emergency dispatchers were on top of their game. To say that yesterday’s situation was chaotic is an understatement. Meanwhile, there was something else going on near Knox that required their attention.
After the fire crews returned to station from the Knox blaze, their help was requested to fight the Rimersburg fire. You could hear the weariness in their voices, but they went out again.
The dispatchers were apologetic, but the VFDs from New Bethlehem, Hawthorn, Distant and nearby towns were stretched very thin. While EMT stations and fire departments are very good at shuffling crews and equipment to provide coverage for their neighbors, there are obvious limits.
This is one of the reasons why I bang on about regular folks getting first aid training, along with CPR and Stop the Bleed. Yesterday was a Bad Day, an event that deserves to be capitalized, and it could have taken emergency crews a while to respond to a medical emergency.
A lot of us who have these certifications are, ahem, mature. It is in everybody’s best interest if we avoid climbing ladders and dragging around fire hoses. Still, we can serve as backups to the backups.
Even in this small way, we can help fill in the gaps and take the pressure off emergency responders.
Another way to help, even if you faint at the sight of blood or lose your “stuff” in an emergency, is to be extra cautious so that you don’t cause a Bad Day by accident. The woods and grass are still dry despite finally turning green. A stray spark can mean a lot of trouble for somebody.
If you do feel a need to have an evening beside your fire ring in the backyard, have some buckets of water or a garden hose close at hand. It saves a few precious minutes if things go sideways for some reason. Hey, it happens.
It was about five years ago that I wrote a column about how the average Joe or Josephine might be “that person” at a critical time. The world is even stranger than it was in 2017 or 2018. The chances are a lot higher that you, gentle reader, might end up being that person.
And now I need to go and walk the walk myself. It’s time to update some of my certifications. I hope to see you in a class sometime.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]