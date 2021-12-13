Regular readers of this column are probably fed up with my nattering about the weather all the time. I get it. I’m a little tired of it myself most weeks.
On the other hand, you have to realize that I’m leaving breadcrumbs on the path of time for future L-V columnists and historians. Our weather has been rather shockingly abnormal for the past several years, enough so that I’m going to take back my statements in a column I wrote a while back.
The short version is that what we were experiencing was merely “weather,” not a severe deviation in the way the earth usually behaves. This past weekend was enough to make me eat my words — without hot sauce.
While it isn’t too strange to have snowless ground in early December, it is exceedingly odd to have a tornado outbreak in the center of the Midwest at this time of year. Worse, the one that wiped most of Mayfield, Kentucky, from the face of the earth could well turn out to have been an EF5, the absolute worst category.
Our region isn’t immune from this danger. We’ve had our outbreaks, especially the one along the Clarion River a few years ago. You might remember one that damaged Kemmer’s greenhouse during the flood of ‘96.
I saw a teeny EF0 on the hill behind South Bethlehem in 2018. Later that same day, an EF3 hit Brockway. Many will remember the May 31, 1985, outbreak all too well.
And then there was the monster storm back in 1860 that formed somewhere in Toby Township, devastated Porter Township, obliterated Maysville along Red Bank Creek and finally spun out somewhere over Jefferson County.
I was thinking of the similarities between the names of Mayfield and Mayville yesterday. Mayville was eventually rebuilt and renamed New Mayville, later changing its name to Mayport.
In most cases, we have been lucky. Devastation has happened in the daylight, not when it’s pitch black outside. That monster and several of its cousins in the Midwest over the weekend came at night.
You’ve probably seen all the news coverage of the devastation. People had enough warning for the most part, and yet scores of lives were lost. EF5’s are like that.
You might be tempted to believe that all the destruction happened far away and doesn’t have anything to do with us. We will be disabused of those notions shortly.
An Amazon warehouse was destroyed, with a loss of life. This is a very bad thing on all counts, especially when Christmas is less than two weeks away.
A candle factory was flattened, also with many people lost. It had been operating at full capacity 24/7 in order to meet the Christmas demand.
Another video, shot by meteorologist Reed Timmer, showed a storage field full of ruptured cotton bales. As a point of reference, those looked similar to the hay bales you will see neatly stacked along field margins in our area. That’s a lot of cotton that might not end up as a pair of pants or a shirt.
You know what gets me? The apparent randomness of it all.
In fact, events have been extremely random for the past two years, with no end in sight. This is probably how things have always worked in the world, but we forgot about it over the years.
Which is why Psalms 91 has always been a great comfort. In part, it tells us that the noisome pestilence, the arrow that flies by day and the terror that walks by night are going to miss us. Far be it from me to take God to task, but I do have some questions at times.
But this isn’t the religion page. There’s a special section in the paper for that, and the writers over there are more eloquent in these matters.
During a Pennsylvania Rural Leadership class some 20 years ago, there was a presentation on identifying your personal “one thing,” the one public issue that you’re passionate about. A passion for, say, collecting Pokemon cards does not qualify in this case.
My “one thing” wanders around a bit, notably in 2020, but keeping people weather-aware is probably my major one. I think this is why the Native talks about it so much.
So, here comes my usual strong suggestion to have a weather radio in every house. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
There are desktop models that you can set on a shelf or table somewhere out of the way. There are battery-power models that you can stash in your car, backpack or office. Most will set you back about $50 or so.
You can download apps to your smartphone that will send you alerts or even provide you with the weather radar in your area. Most are free of charge.
You can sign up with your county’s emergency services and you’ll receive all kinds of weather alerts on your phone no matter where you are.
Bad things happen to good people. I don’t want them to happen to you if I can help it.
