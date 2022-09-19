The Rev. Clayton Eugene Rhodes, 91, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Armstrong Memorial Hospital.
Born May 24, 1931 in Rimersburg, he was the son of Cecil Ray Rhodes and Agnes B. (Weaver) Rhodes.
Clayton was a 1949 graduate of Union Joint High School and honorably served in the U.S. Army. He trained at Clarion Teacher’s College to be a librarian and earned his Master’s Degree at Western Reserve University.
He worked at Clarion High School organizing a new library and then moved to Florida and worked for 20 years as branch librarian and school liaison librarian.
Clayton retired at the age of 57 and worked as a minister.
He was the oldest member of his graduating class at Wesley Theological Seminary.
After graduation, he pastored three separate churches in Oldtown, Md. Later, Clayton returned home and pastored two local churches.
Pastor Rhodes was active in a number of organizations, The Gideons, Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast and the National Federation of Bible Classes where he served as president.
His memory will be cherished by his brothers, James Rhodes of Grove City, Richard Rhodes of Butler and Paul Rhodes of NuMine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary Rhodes and Ronald Rhodes; and a sister, Betty Hockenberry.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the funeral home, with Clayton’s nephew, Clint Rhodes, officiating services.
Burial will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
For those unable to attend services and who wish to send an online condolence to Clayton’s family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.