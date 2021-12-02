The Rev. Lester Gene Eberhart, 85, of Waretown, N.J., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
Born August 6, 1936 in New Bethlehem, he was the son of Lester and Helen (Freeman) Eberhart.
He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1954, and then attended Eastern Baptist College.
Mr. Eberhart continued his educational journey with a teaching certificate and a Master of Arts degree from Trenton State College and a Master of Divinity from New Brunswick Theological Seminary.
He was ordained as a Elder in June of 1991.
Gene moved to Trenton, N.J. in 1960 to begin his career as a music teacher. He taught middle school music for 24 years, followed by kindergarten music for an additional three years in the New Jersey school system.
He was also the high school wrestling coach at Lakewood High School.
Mr. Eberhart was inducted into the Lakewood Athletic Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in coaching.
Gene retired from teaching in 1987 and went back to school to earn his master's in divinity.
He began a second career as a Methodist minister, which lasted for 17 years.
Mr. Eberhart officially retired from the ministry in 2001.
Gene never lost his love for music and was a member of several local bands — The Ocean County College Concert Band, Pineland Symphonic Band and the Lakewood Municipal Band playing the trumpet.
He was the choir director at several churches and gave private music lessons.
He also played the guitar, piano, French horn and the recorder.
Gene lived a life full of family, God and music.
He loved children, camping, Roy Rogers, Penn State, wresting, Broadway musicals and of course, playing with his seven great-grandchildren.
Gene never met a person that he didn't start a conversation with. He loved to talk and considered everyone his friend. Gene also made many new friends through music. On family camping trips, he would pull out his guitar and start singing around the campfire. Everyone who could hear his song felt drawn to the warmth of his voice and the glow of the fire.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Nelda Eberhart; his sister Beverly Calhoun of Jacksonville, Fla.; three nephews, Kevin (Arlayne), Keith and Kurt (Sandy); an aunt, Harriet Cressman of New Bethlehem; his children, Donna (John) VanPelt, Carla (Chris) Coyne, Roxaqnne (Ed) Lynn, Beth Eberhart, Michael (Daniel) Eberhart and John Mohr; eight grandchildren, Christopher Coyne, Amanda Lynn, Rebecca VanPelt, Jessica Hoopper, Tim VanPelt, Katlyn Lynn, Tanner Mohr and Rose Mohr; and seven great-grandchildren, Kieran, Eliza, Penny, Charlie, Connor, Maven and Daisy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Donald Calhoun.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home in Manahawkin, N.J.
A committal service followed immediately at Ocean County Memorial Park in Waretown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Gene's memory.