This time around, we are going to look at a sort of bizarre potpourri of things going on in our society today. Let’s start with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning female monarch in history.
Her passing is a cause for sadness. She was an old lion, and it is always sad when we lose one of them, regardless of one’s political persuasion. Yet, there are Americans, on the Left of course, who are rejoicing in her death. Some have even gone so far as to say they hope the death was “excruciating.” They call her the ruler of a brutal empire, although, by the time she took the throne, the British Empire was gone. Some are demanding that King Charles pay reparations. There’s that magic word again.
The whole Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade has triggered a wave of mass insanity and lunacy. Churches seem to be a favorite target, especially Catholic ones. Whatever happened to freedom of religion? All churches, regardless of denomination, have the right to teach and preach their respective doctrines. Some nuts have even attacked facilities that care for expectant mothers. They claim to be all about choice, but what if a woman chooses to have her baby? Isn’t that a choice as well? Everyone has the right to their opinion on the matter, but not when it involves doing harm to others.
A lot of people may remember the Morton Downey Jr. Show, Joe Pyne, Geraldo, along with a few other “shock shows.” They were all the rage for a while. Then, audiences grew tired of them. Now, we have one yet again, with The View. Some of the lunacy they spout should offend everyone. Perhaps that is the real purpose. Do I think that the show should be canceled? No. I will personally never watch it, but that’s up to the individual.
The Pennsylvania race for United States Senate is truly frightening. The Democrat candidate, John Fetterman, is beyond out-in-left-field. He’s on the other side of the bleachers. Now, I know that some of his supporters will accuse me of holding his appearance against him. I do not. I don’t care if he dyes his hair green, and has a dozen rings in his nose. That is his business, not mine.
What I do care about, though, involves his views. The most glaring idiocy involves crime and criminals. He thinks that convicted murderers should be released from jail, and the police should be defunded. He claims to be working class, yet he lived off an allowance from his wealthy parents until he was in his forties. He once held a black jogger at gunpoint for no reason. Naturally, he was never charged with anything. Imagine if a Republican had done the same thing. We would still be hearing about it today.
Joe Biden and his cohorts keep telling us how good we have it. In reality, the national debt is going wild and inflation is close to out of control. All you have to do is look at what you’re paying for routine purchases now compared to, say, 2020. Of course, some will shriek that gasoline prices are down. Just remember how much they are up from 2020. Any current price drop appears to me to be a ploy to garner votes in the midterm elections. Yet, people are falling for it.
This country is going downhill at a mind-boggling rate. Sometimes, I wonder if, by the time of the elections, the damage will be irreversible.