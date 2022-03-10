RIMERSBURG – It’s important to know your boundaries — and Rimersburg Borough is closing in on knowing exactly where its municipal lines are following a multi-year survey project.
At their meeting Monday night, Rimersburg Borough Council members discussed the final draft of the survey being completed by Ron Fox.
“All the corners we can mark, we will mark,” said councilman Jonathan Best, who works with Fox and is helping with the Rimersburg project.
Best said that in order for the surveyors to create the final maps, they need to first place corner markers at the various edges of the borough territory. He explained that basic rebar markers are installed with the price of the survey; however, metal pins that feature “Rimersburg Borough” can be added for about $12 each. Approximately 10 to 15 pins would be needed.
To make the boundary markers more permanent, Best said the borough workers could cement PVC pipes atop each of the markers.
“You’re going to pay all this money to have [the survey] done, you don’t want them ripped out,” Best said.
Other council members agreed.
“We do want it marked, and we want it permanent,” council president Scott Myers said.
While the borough lines were mapped many decades ago, the new survey will bring the borough into the modern computerized mapping era, with exact coordinates for borough lines.
Best said few municipalities in the area have surveyed their boundaries. The Rimersburg project came up several years ago after disputes about property lines and what was in and out of the borough.
Following unanimous approval, Best said the boundary markers would be set and the final maps would be created for the borough.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, Best said he attended a meeting last month that the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service had with representatives from the nine municipalities it serves.
He explained that the meeting was held to inform the boroughs and townships about the ambulance service’s financial struggles, and to seek support from the municipalities.
Best said that while most of the municipalities at the meeting were in consensus about donating to SCCAS, no solid amounts were proposed.
Ideally, he said that the service is seeking to be able to fund payroll for a second crew, which would run around $30,000 per month.
Rimersburg officials said that while they would be willing to donate to the ambulance service, the amount needed monthly for a second crew — around $3,000 per month — would not be possible.
“That’s a lot,” Mayor Tim Yeany said.
Officials noted that the borough currently donates $3,500 per year to the Rimersburg Hose Co. It was also noted that the while the borough could institute a special tax for the ambulance service, it would be limited to a half mill of property taxes, which would only generate about $2,500 per year.
Members said they would like to have a representative from SCCAS attend a Rimersburg Borough Council meeting to discuss the situation.
“Whenever they can come, we’ll listen,” Myers said.
Other Business
• The council agreed to once again take part in a summer work program for local students that is operated through the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR). Members said the program was well received last year, and that the students work with a supervisor provided by OVR to accomplish such tasks as painting fire hydrants, office work and more.
• Officials said the borough is still looking to fill positions of part-time secretary and borough rental inspector. Those interested can obtain more information or apply at the borough office. Members agreed to re-advertise the positions.
• The council is also seeking a seventh member to fill a position that went unclaimed in the last general election. Interested candidates should contact the borough office.
• Borough maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton said that after finding and repairing a couple of water leaks, the borough’s water usage was back to normal.