BRADENTON, Fla. — As far as Andrew McCutchen is concerned, it’s only been two days. Two days to meet some new people, play a little catch, run around, hit, shag fly balls and see what has changed at Pirate City. To pretty much everyone else, McCutchen’s return represents so much more.
For fans, it offers hope, the most beloved Pirates player in decades seemingly saying the rebuild is OK, go ahead and believe. Meanwhile, the dozens of younger players here, so talented and full of potential, can’t help but look at McCutchen in awe. His presence is unmistakable. His longevity and production are highly respectable, his humility and likability enviable.
“He was a main part of the turnaround the first time,” David Bednar said. “Hopefully he can help bring that Buc-tober energy back. That’s what we’re all hoping for and working toward.”
Whether it’s Buc-tober energy, what a veteran should be or a franchise player personified, there’s clearly something different about watching McCutchen play and interact with everyone on these familiar fields. He’s focused but social. He works hard but has fun, too. It’s the perfect balance for which younger players should strive.
The first of those — literally — has been Ke’Bryan Hayes, McCutchen’s catch partner since he arrived Thursday morning. Hayes, a fellow first-round pick and currently the team’s highest-paid player, occupies McCutchen’s former perch and obviously looks up to what McCutchen has done.
At the same time, McCutchen downplayed the catch and said he’s still getting to know Hayes; the only thing he really knew is Charlie Hayes (Ke’Bryan’s dad) and the defensive wizardry we’ve all seen from the younger Hayes.
“I know he feels like he has some work to do,” McCutchen said. “I can’t wait to play alongside him and help him any way I can.”
That’s also true for Bryan Reynolds, the player — ironically — McCutchen was traded for and the talk of spring training so far. The two have chatted some, but not a ton. Another thing that’ll play out over time.
It’s also easy to think McCutchen will have a word or two of advice for Reynolds as he navigates his own contract situation.
“It’s funny how that happens,” McCutchen said. “I’m looking at him like, ‘You were here, and I was gone. Now, we’re here together.’ It’s crazy. It’s cool to get that opportunity.
“He’s a great talent. Looking forward to him going out and doing what he does best: play the game and forget everything else.”
It became clear, watching McCutchen on the field then listening to him speak after the workout, that he not only understands what his role will be here but embraces it. Sure, they think he still can play. Good chance the Pirates are right. This is not that.
This is more understanding his spot among prominent Pirates players and what he’s here to do. Baseball is one small slice. What the organization wants from McCutchen is perspective and the understanding of how things should work if the Pirates are again to play winning baseball.
The line McCutchen drew involved his own journey, trying to shove aside 20 years of losing and constantly hearing about the 1979 World Series team. That felt almost unbelievable, McCutchen said. This is different. Now, there’s a blueprint, one to which McCutchen can actually speak.
It’s also something where McCutchen looks around and sees more talent than many people might expect, believing these young Pirates could have enough to surprise.
“This team shouldn’t lose 100 games,” McCutchen said. “This is a good ball club. I think it’s a matter of letting guys know that, having that belief that they can win. I’m looking forward to it.”
The personal side of this for McCutchen is pretty special, too. Steel, Andrew and Maria McCutchen’s oldest son, was not yet born when the Pirates center fielder was last here. Now, he’ll have two siblings in tow.
McCutchen also noted that Bradenton is an hour from his actual home — not his adopted one — and it’s never a bad thing to be around water.
“I feel like this is the way it’s supposed to be,” McCutchen said.
McCutchen then laughed about using the Maps app on his phone to find previous spring training spots, navigating unfamiliar territory. Fans who gathered for workouts watched his every move. McCutchen didn’t struggle to locate the bathroom (a funny-but-true tidbit he shared). Familiar faces occupied the lobby, offices, fields, cafeteria and clubhouse.
Over the next few weeks, McCutchen will ease into things more, speaking with young players he didn’t previously know, hearing about stuff he went through himself. Two days will morph into a week, into a month and into the season.
If this goes according to plan, McCutchen will help the Pirates to bigger and better things, the outfielder serving as an important voice of reason and leadership on a club in desperate need of exactly that.
“We’re happy he’s here,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “It’s a two-way street. We wanted to add to our club, and he wanted to be here. It’s nice to see him around here with a smile on his face. That’s really good for us as an organization, for our young players and for the city.”