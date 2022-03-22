The words of the late Ira Minor, veteran of three wars, during a Veterans Day ceremony

DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.