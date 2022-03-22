The words of the late Ira Minor, veteran of three wars, during a Veterans Day ceremony
Editor’s Note: The following excerpt was originally printed in the Jeffersonian Democrat on November 14, 2013. Ira Minor spoke during the Veterans Day service and below is what he had to say.
”Veterans Day makes us all sort of nervous because there is a lot of emotion here,” said U.S. Army Warrant Officer (ret.) Ira Minor. “It takes over our lives. It consumes us but we have to do it. I often wonder why are we doing this? It is because this group is especially connected to the veterans of Brookville. We honor those who tried to do their best for the country. We want to recall memories and try to answer the age old Reader’s Digest question, “What did you do in the War Daddy?
”The shared sacrifices of World War II are now in the past,” he said. “The 10,000 day struggle in Vietnam ended almost 40 years ago. To some of us who are still here, we are the bridge between that past and the kids of today. We are the ones who will tell them the meaning of the sprinkling of blue, white, red and black caps in the audience.
”Most of the faces here belong to those who swerved in other ways during the war. The sages say they are the ones who also served who only stood and waited,” he said.
He recalled that as a boy growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y. how he helped the war effort by carving wooden blocks into the shapes of enemy aircraft that were used for the spotters. He also recalled collecting cans and crushing them for the war effort.
”As the men in Brookville joined up in 1942, the elderly men and the women took up the slack. In Eldred to work in the ammunition plant or up the road to the old CCC camps in Marienville at the POW camps or to the factories in Pittsburgh. It was a shared sacrifice,” said Minor.
”When they ask you what you did in the war, tell them. Tell them that each name on the monument in the Courthouse Square had its partner. That partner was a small flag with a gold star in the window,” he said.
”When the men came home, they founded and revitalized the organizations we have in Brookville today,” said Minor.
”When you get a chance, share the tales with the youth. You may have to tease the stories out of your aging parents but the stories are there. They are worth repeating and they are worth repeating to the next few generations. We are only veterans for two reasons: One, there are always going to be wars or, as the Bible says, rumors of war; and two, we get to serve on active duty in the Armed Forces or serve on the home front by standing and waiting. Those on active duty will ultimately join the great mass who only stand and wait and that is a pretty active thing.
”So when they ask the question, what did you do in the war daddy or mommy, the answer will be ‘we did our part’ and we will always celebrate Veterans Day with you,” he said.