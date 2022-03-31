OAK RIDGE – Bill and Mary Wells of Hawthorn celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a Renewal Service at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Their son, Pastor Michael Wells of Waterford Baptist Church, performed the ceremony.
They were married on March 18, 1972 at the Nazarene Church in Oil City by the Rev. Mayne Minich, cousin to Bill.
Their children, Billie Jo and Tom Heemer of Woodbridge, Va. and Mike and Jocelyn Wells of Watford, hosted a party for them following the anniversary service.
Those attending the festivities included their five grandchildren, Michaela Wells and friend, Jeff, Jonah Heemer, Jon-Mark Wells, Hannah Heemer and Timothy Wells. Also attending were Mary’s brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Linda Bish; best friend, Debbi White; photographer, Bridget White; and friend and neighbor, Dick Troup.
Mr. Wells is retired from Red Gold Trucking and now works part-time for Rest Assured in New Bethlehem.
Mrs. Wells is retired from Hawthorn-Redbank-Redbank Municipal Authority.
The couple is planning a two-week trip out west this summer to commemorate their anniversary.