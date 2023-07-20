NEW BETHLEHEM – Raymond “Butch” and Shirley Cobbett of New Bethlehem marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, February 10, 2023.
Raymond “Butch” Cobbett married Shirley Kunselman on February 10, 1973 at the Oakland Church of God in Distant with the Rev. Glenn Ball performing the ceremony.
The couple has two sons, Raymond Cobbett Jr. of New Bethlehem and Adam Cobbett and companion, Holly, of Fairmount City; and four grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Cobbett are both retired.
They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary with a party for family and friends.