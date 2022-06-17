HAWTHORN – William and Vickie Eberle will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 17, 2022.
The couple wed on June 17, 1972 at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Carhart officiating.
Mr. Eberle was employed by the U.S. Navy. He is now retired.
Mrs. Eberle is also retired.
They have two children, Tonnia (Chris) Burkett and Kevin (Cherry) Eberle; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The Eberles will have a dinner with their family to celebrate this milestone anniversary.