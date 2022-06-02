NEW BETHLEHEM – Marty and RoxAnn Henry of New Bethlehem will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2022.
The couple was married on June 4, 1972 in Distant.
Mr. Henry is a retired employee of Penreco.
Mrs. Henry was employed by the Redbank Valley School District. She is also retired.
They have two children, Marty and his wife, Jenn, of North Wales and Ashley Henry Shook and her husband, Jeff, of Pittsburgh.
The couple also has four grandchildren.
To celebrate this milestone, their children hosted a dinner party in May.