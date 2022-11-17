RIMERSBURG – John and Sandy Traister of Rimersburg will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, November 25, 2022.
John and Sandy (Fretz) Traister were married on November 25, 1972 at St. James Lutheran Church in Chalfont.
Mr. Traister was employed as a Clarion County prison guard. He is now retired.
Mrs. Traister worked as a food service director in Karns City Area School District. She is also retired.
The couple had three children: Russell Traister of Blawnox, Michael Traister (deceased) and Kelly Traister Minich of New Bethlehem; and seven grandchildren.
To celebrate this milestone anniversary, there will be an open house at the Rimersburg United Methodist Church from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.