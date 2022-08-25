Dr. R. David Farley and Ann Rodgers Farley

NEW BETHLEHEM – Dr. R. David and Ann Rodgers Farley will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on August 29, 2022.

Ann and David were first married in the Williamsburg County Court House in Kingstree, S.C. by Judge Gary C. Hemmingway.

