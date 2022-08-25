NEW BETHLEHEM – Dr. R. David and Ann Rodgers Farley will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on August 29, 2022.
Ann and David were first married in the Williamsburg County Court House in Kingstree, S.C. by Judge Gary C. Hemmingway.
A year later they were married in St. Ann’s Church in Williamsport.
They will celebrate a second 50th anniversary on August 4, 2023.
Ann is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. C.J. Rodgers (deceased) of Williamsport.
R. David is the adopted son of Mary L. Farley (deceased) of Farrell.
Dr. and Mrs. Farley spent their entire career in the education field in Kingstree and Lake City, S.C., Towson State University, Baltimore, Md., Mercer County Schools, Bluefield, W.Va., Redbank Valley and Clarion Area Schools.
The couple has three children, Lauren (Aaron) and daughter Ruby of Waterbury, Vt., Ryan (Lori) of State College and Gordon (Chelsea) and daughter Lyla of Athens, Ohio.
The Farleys plan a family summer vacation in 2023.