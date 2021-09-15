FAIRMOUNT CITY – Thomas and Georgiann (Jordan) McClaine celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends on September 4, 2021 at Trinity Hall in Fairmount City.
Thomas and Georgiann were wed on August 5, 1961 at St. Eusebius Church in East Brady.
Tom worked for 31 1/2 years for Gourley Meat Packing before retiring.
He is an active member in the Knights of Columbus.
Georgiann worked for many years at Comet Market and then for the Shepherd’s Inn Restaurant as a waitress before retiring.
They have one son, Tom Jr. and daughter-in-law, Tammy, of New Bethlehem; three granddaughters, Maddy, Lacy (Kyle) and Leah (Eric) all of Lancaster County; and five geat-grandchildren, TJ, Collins, Adalee, Laine and Andi.
Both were big fans of their son playing basketball at Redbank Valley High School. They also watched all three of their granddaughters play basketball and volleyball at Redbank.
Mr. and Mrs. McClaine attend St. Charles Catholic Church and enjoy spending time with family and friends.