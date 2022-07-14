NEW BETHLEHEM – Carl and Nancy Reese of New Bethlehem celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2022.
Carl Reese married Nancy Scriven on June 16, 1972 in Oil City, with the Rev. B.H. Mead officiating.
Mr. Reese was employed as a manager/dealer for an Exxon station. He also owned Himes Sales and Service.
Now retired, Carl is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Mrs. Reese worked for the American Greeting Card Company, ASR Medical Supplies and the J.M. Smucker Company.
She has since retired.
The couple has four children, Donna (Hankey) Wells and her husband, Roger, of Pittsboro, N.C., Michael Hankey and his wife, Kim, of Edgewood, Md., Carl J. Reese and his wife Anick, of Pine Mt. Club, Calif. and Shawn Reese and his wife, Sarah, of Franklinton, N.C.
They have nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The children held a celebration for their parents’ 50th anniversary at the Deer Creek Winery on June 25.
Friends and family attended from Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Ohio, Maryland and North Carolina.