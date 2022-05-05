RIMERSBURG – Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Buzard of Rimersburg celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 3, 2022.
Brad and Shirley were married on May 3, 1957.
Mr. Buzard was employed at Daman Industries. He is now retired.
Mrs. Buzard is a homemaker.
Together, the couple raised six children.
They are active members of Cottage Hill Wesleyan Methodist Church.
The couple enjoys spending time with their extended family, which is over 50 in number and still growing. This includes 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.