RIMERSBURG – Cecil Charles Craig and Hellen Louise Craig of Rimersburg will celebrate 65 years of marriage on June 15, 2022.
Hellen Louise Nellis became the bride of Cecil Charles Craig on June 15, 1957 at the Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Eugene Wetzel performing the ceremony.
Mr. Craig was employed as a minister and a laborer. He is now retired.
Mrs. Craig also worked as a laborer. She is retired.
The couple has five children, Joyce (Mark) Stewart of Clarion, Penny Craig of Franklin, Tammy (Bill) Dunham of Shippenville, Cheryl (Jeff) Buzard of Sligo and Nathan (Gina) Craig of Woodbridge, Va.
They have 10 grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Craig will be celebrating their anniversary at home.