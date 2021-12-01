RIMERSBURG – John “Cutty” and Nancy Buzard celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on November 26, 2021.
They were married in 1966 at St. Richard’s Church in Rimersburg by Father Maloney.
John is the son of the late Ed “Cutty” and Fae Buzard of Rimersburg.
Nancy is the daughter of Charles and Mary Hiles of Bruin.
Their family includes a son, Charles and his wife, Connie; a step-grandson, Brock Sr. and his wife, Jessica, of Bentleyville; four step-great-grandchildren, Brock Jr., Natalie, Camie and Travis of Bentleyville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Buzard enjoys riding his Kubota Mower and Mrs. Buzard enjoys crocheting, quilting, embroidery, reading and doing word searches.
The couple also enjoys horseback riding — Mr. Buzard enjoys riding his horse, Moon, and Mrs. Buzard enjoys riding her horse, Outlaw.
They hope to do more horseback riding and camping next summer and fall.