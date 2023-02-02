SLIGO – John Paul “Jack” Wyman Sr. and Betty Mae (Stitt) Wyman of Sligo, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on January 17, 2023.
Betty Mae Stitt became the bride of John Paul “Jack” Wyman on January 17, 1953 at the Sligo United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Paul Dunlap performing the marriage ceremony.
Mr. and Mrs. Wyman are both retired.
The couple has three sons, Sam Wyman of Parker; Wayne Wyman and his wife, Kim, of Knox and Paul Wyman of Emlenton; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The Wymans celebrated their anniversary with a small family gathering on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Country Springs in Sligo.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander presented the couple with a citation honoring their 70th anniversary.