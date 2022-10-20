NEW BETHLEHEM – Jessie Chestnut of New Bethlehem and Heith Draa of New Bethlehem announce their engagement.
The bride elect is the daughter of Ruth King of Kittanning, George Chestnut Jr. and Cristina Ryan of New Bethlehem.
She is a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
Chestnut is currently employed as an Assistant Section 8 Coordinator at Clarion County Housing Authority.
The future groom is the son of Shirley Draa of New Bethlehem and Steph and Kristie Draa, also of New Bethlehem.
He is a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
Draa is employed as a Welder at Beverage-Air.
A wedding is planned for October 21, 2023.