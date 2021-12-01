PHOENIXVILLE – Alison Rebecca Thomas became the bride of Travis Austin Andrews on June 6, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Phoenixville.
The Rev. Wayne Shelor officiated at the ceremony.
Parents of the bride are William and Mary Thomas of Phoenixville.
Parents of the groom are Richard Andrews of Phoenixville and Cheryl and Michael Marley of Norristown.
Matron of Honor was Jessica Skiffington of Pleasant Garden, N.C., sister of the the bride.
Bridesmaids included Devin O’Donnell, cousin of the groom, and Lisa Payton, Rachel Barile and Lindsay Waller, all friends of the bride.
Grandparents of the bride are Rachel Himes of New Bethlehem and Kenneth and Barbara Himes of Brookville.
The bride is a Phoenixville Area High School graduate and a graduate of West Virginia University. She is employed as a social studies teacher at Owen J. Roberts High School.
The groom is also a graduate of Phoenixville Area High School, and is a graduate of Gettysburg College. He is employed as an environmental, health and safety officer at Mack Trucks.
The couple were high school sweethearts and got married in the town where they met.
After honeymooning in Sosua, Dominican Republic, the couple now resides in Spring City.