CREEKSIDE – Madison Zuranik became the bride of Jacob Shank on September 4, 2021 at the Harmon Covered Bridge in Indiana County.
Parents of the bride are Marilyn Zuranik and James Zuranik Sr. of New Bethlehem.
The bridegroom is the son of Theresa and Thomas Shank of Smicksburg.
The maid of honor was Jessica Orr of Creekside.
Bridesmaids included Taylor Zuranik, Angela Berger and Alex Pore.
The best man was Tyler Orr of Creekside.
Groomsmen were Michael Eyler, Tony Potts and Jesse Houser.
The bride was escorted to the alter by her mother and father.
The reception was held at the Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department.
The bride is a graduate of Redbank Valley High School. She works in EFT services at S&T Bank in Indiana.
The groom is a graduate of Marion Center High School and also ICTC specializing in welding. He is employed as a welder at Mark TK Welding in Kittanning.
After a honeymoon road trip up the coast of Maine, the couple will reside in Smicksburg.