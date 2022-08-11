KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners recently announced $1 million in grant funding for streetscape improvements for downtown Kittanning.
The $1 million in federal transportation funds was secured through the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission (SPC). All three county commissioners sit on the SPC Board, with commissioner Pat Fabian serving as vice chairman.
“I applaud the Kittanning Revitalization committee for their efforts in bringing forth this project,” said commissioner Don Myers. “I am happy that we were able to help make this project a reality.”
Commissioner Jason Renshaw acknowledged how proud he is of the efforts of different organizations within the county — which the commissioners collaborated with in seeking funding through the SPC.
“The $1 million is great news,” Renshaw said. “This is on top of the $3.5 million we were already able to secure for Armstrong Trails to help make trail connections from Freeport to Leechburg and Apollo, as well as from Freeport to Ford City.”
Fabian said he enjoys his role with SPC and the contributions he has been able to make.
“SPC is a valuable regional organization with great leadership and staff,” he said, adding, “I have voiced the need, along with state Sen. Joe Pittman, that federal and state transportation dollars should flow to rural areas within the region — and not just to the urban areas. I believe we are having success.”
State Sen. Joe Pittman said he is pleased to support continued economic development and revitalization efforts within Armstrong County.
“Further investments in Kittanning will result in benefits that help the entire county,” Pittman said. “As the county seat, it is imperative that we continue to improve the face of Kittanning. I am grateful to work with the commissioners and my fellow elected officials in advocating for funding that improves our community.”