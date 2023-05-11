DAYTON – A number of events are coming up soon to mark the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Dayton Borough.
At the center of the sesquicentennial celebration is the Dayton Area Local History Society which has worked for decades to chronicle and preserve the community’s heritage.
“We just want to be able to highlight some of the things that make our little town so special to us,” said society member Betty Calhoun, who is serving as chairperson of the Dayton 150th Anniversary Committee. “We do have a nice little town.”
Calhoun said that settlers began arriving in what is now the Dayton area in the very early 1800s, with the first cabin built around 1823. As more development occurred through the years, residents of Wayne Township got together to petition the government for their own post office.
According to local history, Wayne Township was named after Revolutionary War hero and Indian fighter “Mad” Anthony Wayne, whose military career took him close to Dayton, Ohio. Thus, the local residents of the time chose to name their new post office as Dayton in 1850, the same time as when the town’s residential and business area was laid out.
As Dayton grew, citizens petitioned the county for the community to be incorporated as its own borough, separate from Wayne Township. Dayton Borough was officially incorporated on June 5, 1873. The community continued to grow through the 1960s or so, but has seen its population and business district decline as many small towns throughout the region. Today, Dayton is home to around 548 people, according to the 2021 Census.
Calhoun said the local history group was formed during America’s bicentennial in 1976, the same time the community took over the historic Marshall House which was set to be demolished.
Now the history society’s home, the Marshall House Museum has become a storehouse of local history, from vintage photographs to newspaper clippings, military uniforms, local memorabilia, school items and much more.
The anniversary committee has already held several events with the local schools, including a history trivia day at West Shamokin High School and an art contest for students at Dayton Elementary. Students in grades 4-6 will also be treated to an educational history walk through the community next week.
Calhoun said the celebration will officially get underway on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, with a parade and historical displays and activities at the Marshall House.
The local American Legion post will spearhead the parade, which starts at 11 a.m. at the Dayton Legion Hall.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., she said there will be local history displays at the Marshall House, along with the announcement of the art contest winners. A program featuring Wayne Wall will take place to showcase old photographs and newspaper articles related to Dayton.
A chicken dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Dayton Fire Hall will also be held that day.
To celebrate the occasion, Calhoun said everyone in the community is asked to decorate their homes and businesses in red, white and blue.
With the borough’s actual 150th anniversary falling on a Monday, the main celebration will instead be held on Saturday, June 3.
Calhoun, along with history society member Bev Rupp, said that a program featuring the “Golden Days of Dayton” will be held at the Marshall House.
They said that the Armstrong County Commissioners will issue a proclamation in honor of the community’s 150th anniversary, and a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will be presented by state Rep. Donna Oberlander.
The celebration will be held at the Marshall House from 1 to 4 p.m.
Festivities will continue on Saturday, June 17, with a free community picnic at the Dayton Legion Hall, where there will be displays, food and games.
To help mark the 150th year, Calhoun and Rupp said that the history society has reprinted a local history book that originally appeared in 1951 as an effort by the local fire department. “History of Dayton District” is available for purchase for $15 at the Marshall House Museum.
“We’re really pleased with what we have planned,” Calhoun said of the upcoming events. She and Rupp noted that with donations from the community and other support, the group of nine volunteers have been hard at work. “Everyone has just been wonderful giving us support.”