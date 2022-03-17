HARRISBURG – Clarion County recorded its 200th death attributed to the COVID-19 virus in the past week, as most counties in the area saw their death totals rise.
The total coronavirus caseload in Clarion County also increased from 8,177 cases to 8,198 over the last seven days.
Two Armstrong County residents died this past week from virus-related illness, raising the county’s death toll to 337. Cases in the county also increased from 15,163 to 15,185 in the same time span.
In Jefferson County, three deaths were reported in the past seven days, increasing the county death toll to 225. The number of COVID-19 cases in the county also increased from 8,904 to 8,946.
Butler County reported that seven people died over the last week from COVID-19. The county has now lost 719 residents to the virus. The county caseload increased from 44,162 to 44,255.
One new death was reported in Venango County in the past seven days, increasing the county’s totals to 234 deaths. Cases in the county rose from 11,194 to 11,214.
Death totals held steady at 35 in Forest County this week, as case totals there inched upward from 2,232 to 2,236.
Across the state, 217 people died in the past week from COVID-19, according to information supplied Tuesday by the state Department of Health.
The number of infections across the state rose from 2,293,142 to 2,297,484, while probable cases increased from 471,909 to 473,294.
Local hospitals have seen a bit of a reprieve in COVID cases, with Clarion Hospital reporting on Monday that it was treating only one patient for coronavirus, with no patients in the intensive care unit.
At Butler Memorial Hospital, 12 patients were being treated for COVID-19 as of Monday, with none needing to be in the ICU.