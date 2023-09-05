RIMERSBURG – A file claim form for a $300,00 winning lottery ticket was filed Tuesday morning at the Rimersburg University Korner convenience store.
Purchased at the Rimersburg UK, the ticket is part of $3 Million Mega Stacks, a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.
Scratch-offs are distributed randomly, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a claimed prize.
All lottery prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.