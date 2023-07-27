ALCOLA – Participants in the 4-H vocational competitions were awarded ribbons at the Clarion County Fair.
Premiums for Home and Dairy Products, Food and Nutrition are $5 for first, $4 for second, $3 for third, $2 for fourth and $1 for fifth.
Trail Mix or Granola: 1 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.
African Lime Cake: 1 — Hannah Smith of Sligo; 2 — Emelia Barnett of Templeton; 3 — Lilah Myers of Rimersburg.
First Year-25 Species, Entomolgy: 1 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.
Poster – Scratching the Surface of Chicken Development, Small Animals: 1 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.
Premiums for 4-H vocational clothing are $5 for first, $4 for second, $3 for third, $2 for fourth and $1 for fifth.
Pajama Bottoms: 1 — Cadence Adams of New Bethlehem; 2 — Emelia Barnett of Templeton.
Draw String Bag: 1 — Lillian Myers of Rimersburg; 2 — Hadley Johnston of Rimersburg.
Quilt: 1 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport.
Other: 1 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 2 — Isabella Faulk of New Bethlehem; 3 — Liliane Barnett of Templeton.
Club Scrapbooking Preimums include $10 for first place, $7.50 for second place and $5 for third place.
Club Scrapbooking: 1 — Country Kidz of New Bethlehem; 2 — Teen Council of Shippenville.